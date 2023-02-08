Affordable housing project for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

A 20-unit townhome project is proposed for 1028 and 1030 Houghton Road

Conceptual rendering of 20-unit townhome project planned for Houghton Road in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

More housing is being planned for Rutland.

Lime Architecture is proposing a 20-unit townhome project at 1028 and 1030 Houghton Road, near Ben Lee Park.

The design concept for the building includes four purpose-built wheelchair accessible units.

“As this demographic is typically overlooked during new build projects,” state documents submitted to city hall.

Shared amenity spaces include a community garden, play area, BBQ space and lounge.

Documents also state the project has been designed and created with affordability in mind, with sales pricing being estimated at 25 per cent below market value.

Since the development is designed to be affordable housing (single parent, couple with fixed income, etc.) the applicant is proposing a reduction in the required number of parking stalls, due to the likelihood each owner will have one or possibly no vehicle.

The applicant is ensuring that at least one stall is provided to each unit.

