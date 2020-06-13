Residents moved in to Thunderbird Manor in Vernon at the end of May. The 38 affordable units come as part of the province’s initiative to deliver 141 units to the Interior, according to a B.C. government announcement Friday, June 12, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Affordable housing units coming to B.C. Interior

Provincial funds will help create 141 new affordable units throughout the region; some have already moved in

Provincial funds are in place to help deliver 141 affordable housing units in the Interior, and Vernon is home to 50 of those units.

The B.C. government announced it is working with partners to create 141 new affordable rental homes. A total of 50 homes

“People deserve safe, secure and affordable housing,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a press release Friday, June 12.

“From young families to seniors, these projects will mean that more people can find a good, affordable home in their community, close to their friends and family.”

More than 50 homes in the Interior are already open or will be opening soon, the province said.

In Vernon, residents began moving into 38 homes at 5545 27th Avenue at the end of May. The homes are for Indigenous families, Elders, youth and individuals with accessibility challenges with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents range from $460 for a studio to about $975 for a four-bedroom.

The project was completed in partnership with Vernon Native Housing Services, with funding applications, site planning and more conducted by M’akola Development Services.

On 4005 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon, construction is expected to begin on 12 affordable rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes in early July. Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

READ MORE: CMHC re-assessing policies through a racialized lens to eliminate discrimination

READ MORE: B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

In Keremeos, residents will be moving into 16 homes for seniors and families with low to moderate incomes at 815 7th Avenue in early July. Monthly rents are projected to range from $425 for single bedrooms to about $1,100 for two-bedrooms.

Meanwhile, construction is underway in Merritt at 4010 Walters Street. The 75 homes are for individuals and families with middle incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $1,053 for a studio to approximately $1,650 for a three-bedroom.

The projects come as part of more than 23,000 new homes that are complete or underway around the province, including nearly 3,900 in the Interior, as part of the Government of B.C.’s Homes for B.C. housing plan.

The province created a map showingthe locations of all announced, provincially funded housing projects across B.C.

Most Read