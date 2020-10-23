Princeton GSAR was on the ground at Manning Park Thursday Oct. 22 to resume the search for Jordan Naterer, but was unable to reach the park Friday Oct. 23. Spotlight photo

After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Helicopters grounded, and many searchers cannot reach park

Just one day after the official search for missing Manning Park hiker Jordan Naterer restarted, it has been crippled by extreme weather.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is unable to get to Manning, due to Highway 3 conditions on Friday morning (Oct. 23), said manager Paul Fyfe. Helicopters were grounded in Penticton and low mountain cloud cover would prohibit their flying in the area.

Fyfe said some searchers from the Sunshine Valley were able to reach the park Friday, but he was unsure if it would be safe for them to go to work.

Snow is falling in the park at approximately 2 cm an hour, said Fyfe.

Environment Canada issued a snow alert for Manning Park, predicting an accumulation of 20 cm over the course of the day.

READ MORE: Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

Thursday, Oct. 22 the search for Naterer was rebooted by Vancouver police, five days after it was suspended, also because of safety and weather.

His mother Josie said she was confident Jordan would be found safe.

“He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?’”

Josie, her husband Greg and friends, searched on their own for Jordan, during the initial search’s suspension. They hired private helicopters and drones, a tracker, and recruited volunteers.

“If he’s in his tent and he has [his] sleeping bag he can go 30 days if he has water, and he can get that from snow,” said Josie.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike. When he failed to return for a Thanksgiving dinner party, his car was located at the Lightning Lake parking lot. A police search of his computer revealed he had looked up the Frosty Mountain trail loop.

Black Press has reached out to Vancouver police for a comment on the search’s official status.

READ MORE: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Kelowna organizations recognized by FortisBC for energy conservation
Next story
RCMP believe ‘suspicious’ fire at Kelowna bank deliberately set

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Collisions, icy conditions shut down Highway 33 at Idabel Lake

The Kelowna RCMP are urging drivers to stay away from the area

1353 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna are without power. (Fortis BC)
Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Weather may be the cause of power outages across the Central Okanagan.… Continue reading

8 cm of snow fell in Southeast Kelowna - Heather
Your photos: Okanagan’s first snowfall

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 cm of snow in Kelowna

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers should continue to monitor flights on the YLW website

RCMP believe a late-night fire at the BMO on Dilworth Drive was deliberately set. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP believe ‘suspicious’ fire at Kelowna bank deliberately set

A witness saw an man in a grey hoodie running from the scene

The first snow of the season in the Central Okanagan. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

Highway alerts are currently in place for mountain passes

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

COLUMN: Voting by itself is not enough

Not all countries with elections are strong democracies

Most Read