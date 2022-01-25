Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

After school vans shot at with BB guns outside Kelowna YMCA

The incident happened on Hartman Road sometime on Jan. 15

Two vans used for after-school transportation and programs were recently targeted by vandals outside the YMCA on Hartman Road.

The two white Ford Transit 350 Sunshine Coach vans had most of the windows shot out with a BB gun, on Jan. 15. According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, 10 windows were broken.

“This was the second occurrence in two weeks, causing the vans to be taken off the road for maintenance instead of being used by the facility for children’s after-school transportation and programs,” stated crime stoppers.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

READ MORE: No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

READ MORE: Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Paramedics, dispatchers call for more resources as mental health issues spike
Next story
Family moving to Kootenays has truck and trailer stolen; Grand Forks RCMP nab suspect

Just Posted

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Generosity of Kelowna-Lake Country residents overwhelms Salvation Army

A large memorial board similar to the boards that were stolen. (RCMP)
Valuable bronze memorial plates stolen from Kelowna cemetery

(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)
City council looks to understand mental health and substance use on Kelowna streets

Kelowna airport is streamlining COVID testing for international travelers (file photo)
Kelowna International Airport pre-flight PCR testing available at ski resorts