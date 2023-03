Traffic was slowed heading north on Highway 97 heading out of Kelowna Monday afternoon due to a crash.

Emergency services was called to the highway just north of Highway 33 near the Lexus dealership around 3:30p.m., causing the right-hand lane to be blocked.

Fire, ambulance and police all arrived on scene, where a pickup truck with front end damage and a deployed airbag was found.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna