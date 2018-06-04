Aggravated assault guilty plea expected

Trial for downtown Kelowna incident cancelled

A man accused in a downtown stabbing in late 2016 is expected to plead guilty next week.

During a court appearance on Monday, Crown counsel said that the trial of Ken Maurice Butler, originally scheduled to begin Monday, has been cancelled.

“There’s going to be a resolution next week,” said Crown counsel David Grabavac.

Crown and defence are expected to present a joint sentencing submission on a charge of aggravated assault.

Butler was earlier charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in relation to events that took place on Dec. 4, 2016, but they are expected to be stayed next week, Grabavac said.

Shortly before midnight that evening, a man came to the Chevron station in the 300-block of Harvey Avenue, seeking assistance after being stabbed. Police believe the stabbing took place in the 400-block of Leon Avenue.

At the time, police said the attack was believed to be in retaliation to an assault on a woman that allegedly took place earlier that evening in West Kelowna.

Butler is currently on bail and sentencing is scheduled to take place early next week.

