The fire near Twin Lakes has already led to evacuation orders for residents. (Penticton Western News)

‘Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced

The blaze was discovered early Friday and prompted hundreds of evacuation orders

Hundreds of properties remain under evacuation order on Saturday, Aug. 19, as the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire west of Okanagan Falls continues to burn out of control at more than 1,000 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service now says its suspected cause is human-caused.

A total of 257 properties remain on evacuation order within a trio of Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen electoral areas (Rural Oliver, Rural Keremeos and Kaleden and Apex).

An additional 246 properties are still under evacuation alert.

Four initial attack crews and three single resources responded to the blaze Friday night, after doubling in size through the day.

BCWS described the fire as “aggressive,” adding that the dry cold front and gusting winds moving across the province were contributing to its rapid growth near Twin Lakes. The emergency reception centre in Penticton has moved locations and can now be found at Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue.

Evacuations remain in place as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos continues to rage

