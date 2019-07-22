Air ambulance called to second collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Emergency crews respond to motor-vehicle collision near Second Nations Road intersection

An air ambulance helicopter touches down on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm near Second Nations Road. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision at the west end of Salmon Arm near the intersection of Highway 1 and Second Nations Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at Sandy Point Road, South of Tappen. Assessment in progress. Next update at approximately 6:45 PM. Alternate route via #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy97A.

Details here: https://t.co/NccYMQodvX#SalmonArm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2019

An air ambulance has landed at the site of the collision.

This incident is separate from an earlier collision west of Salmon Arm at James Road. Drive BC reports traffic from that collision is reduced to single-lane, alternating. The highway is is closed at the site of the second collision.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at James Rd (1 km west of Tappen) has the highway reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays. Next update 6:30 PM.https://t.co/wYMZXtrnTf — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2019

