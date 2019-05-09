(Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Driver, 62, killed in single-vehicle highway rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

The driver was killed after her car hit the median and rolled over on Highway 97C east of Merritt just after 12:30 p.m. Thurdsay.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said the 62-year-old woman was headed east in her SUV when her car hit the median and rolled over about 20 kilometres east of the junction with Highway 5.

The woman, who is from the Lower Mainland, is not being identified and Halskov said next of kin have not all been contacted yet.

Halskov said there was “nothing obvious at this point” that may have led to the crash.

Weather conditions and impaired driving are not considered factors in the rollover.

Highway 97C is open single-lane each direction at the crash scene.

