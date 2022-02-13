UPDATE: Person struck by train near Salmon Arm

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. (Contributed)

Unconfirmed reports from the Shuswap say a pedestrian has been struck by a train.

The incident is believed to happened shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on the tracks near Lakeshore Drive.

A B.C. Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed in a field just a few blocks away. Ground ambulances are believed to have taken an injured person to that spot.

More to come…

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing due to anti-mandate protest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

collision