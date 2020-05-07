Air Canada will not be flying to or from Penticton until June 30. (File photo)

Air Canada extends suspension of Penticton flights to June 30

Airline says they are monitoring demand and decisions will be made on ‘commercial’ factors

Air Canada has extended its suspension of service between Penticton and Vancouver until June 30.

The airline, which reported a $1 billion loss in the first quarter of 2020, originally announced it was suspending service on the route for one month beginning April 1 due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

READ MORE: Air Canada suspending service between Vancouver and Penticton

The suspension is subject to change as Air Canada continues to monitor demand, the company stated in an email. Any changes to the temporary suspension will be made based on “commercial factors”.

Mayor of Penticton, John Vassilaki said he was “disappointed” by Air Canada’s decision.

“It’s bad for our situation at the City of Penticton,” said Vassilaki. “But I can understand where they’re coming from, because of COVID-19 people don’t feel safe flying any longer. From our point of view, not having flights coming to Penticton is a set-back to our economy and a lot of other things.

“We depend on the flights into the city.”

READ MORE: From China with love: High school ships 250 masks to Okanagan health-care workers

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air TravelCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease
Next story
101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

Michael Ballingall, resort VP, said he expects the ski resort’s summer season to be a good one

Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

Kelowna is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees on Saturday

Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

S.H.A.R.E. Society is a nonprofit organization that is 100 per cent dedicated to giving back to the community

PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents living along Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are affected by the flooding

Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

‘I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for Naramata Wharf license of occupation

Tender renewed for another 30 years

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Air Canada extends suspension of Penticton flights to June 30

Airline says they are monitoring demand and decisions will be made on ‘commercial’ factors

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to apply for trail approval

Agricultural Land Commission approval needed for trail between Cawston and Keremeos

North Okanagan grads treated to free photo sessions

Graduation milestone hindered by COVID-19 for so many, so local photographer offers portraits

Most Read