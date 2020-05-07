Air Canada extends suspension of Penticton flights to June 30

Airline says they are monitoring demand and decisions will be made on ‘commercial’ factors

Air Canada will not be flying to or from Penticton until June 30. (File photo)

Air Canada has extended its suspension of service between Penticton and Vancouver until June 30.

The airline, which reported a $1 billion loss in the first quarter of 2020, originally announced it was suspending service on the route for one month beginning April 1 due to COVID-19.

The suspension is subject to change as Air Canada continues to monitor demand, the company stated in an email. Any changes to the temporary suspension will be made based on “commercial factors”.

Mayor of Penticton, John Vassilaki said he was “disappointed” by Air Canada’s decision.

“It’s bad for our situation at the City of Penticton,” said Vassilaki. “But I can understand where they’re coming from, because of COVID-19 people don’t feel safe flying any longer. From our point of view, not having flights coming to Penticton is a set-back to our economy and a lot of other things.

“We depend on the flights into the city.”

