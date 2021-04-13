Air Canada flights set to return to the South Okanagan

Federal aid could have the Vancouver/Penticton route back to pre-pandemic service

After what will end up being a hiatus longer than six months, Air Canada will once again offer service between Vancouver and Penticton.

The national airline’s website currently shows three flights a day available between Penticton and Vancouver beginning June 22, 2021 — bringing the airline’s service on the route back to what it was prior the pandemic.

However, the schedule is still being finalized, according to a statement from Air Canada emailed to Black Press Media.

“Air Canada is resuming service to Penticton. We are currently finalizing the schedule and start date, and will be updating aircanada.com in due course,” reads the statement.

The national airline pulled all service to and from Penticton Jan. 11, citing low demand during the pandemic.

Soon after, Pacific Coastal Airlines, announced they would be launching their own Vancouver-Penticton service.

Air Canada announced its departure from Penticton as part of many other service cuts to small, rural Canadian communities during the pandemic.

Resuming service to rural communities to Penticton was likely a result of the $5.9 billion in federal aid Air Canada is set to receive after an announcement Monday, April 13.

Some of the aid money will be used to pay refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled during the pandemic.

