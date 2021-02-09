The Air Canada logo is shown on a plane at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The Air Canada logo is shown on a plane at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Air Canada to temporarily cut at least 1,500 jobs, suspend 17 foreign routes

Suspended flights include several to the U.S.

Air Canada will temporarily lay off 1,500 unionized employees and an unspecified number of management staff as it cuts more routes in response to harsher travel restrictions.

Air Canada will temporarily suspend service on 17 routes to the U.S. and other international destinations until at least April 30, the company said Tuesday.

“We are further reducing our transborder and international commercial schedule as a result of COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Air Canada said. “Affected customers with bookings will be contacted with options, including alternate routings.”

The route suspensions in the U.S. include flights to New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Denver and Fort Myers, Air Canada said. The earliest flight suspensions to the U.S. will go into effect Feb. 14.

Air Canada is also suspending flights to Bogota from Montreal, London and Tokyo from Vancouver, and Bogota, Dublin and Sao Paulo from Toronto, among other routes, the company said.

Flights from Toronto to Tel Aviv will continue to be suspended, and flights from Toronto to Dubai and Hong Kong will have their startups postponed.

The layoffs and route cuts come as Canada rolls out stricter measures to reduce international travel, including mandatory hotel quarantines for new entrants.

Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada Component of CUPE, which represents flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, blamed the cuts on the government’s new travel restrictions and said Ottawa wasn’t doing enough to help the airline sector weather the pandemic.

“We appreciate the need for measures to prevent the spread of new variants of COVID-19 in Canada,” Lesosky said. “But restrictions have to be accompanied by solutions.”

At the end of January, Canadian airlines agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, at the request of the federal government.

Last week, Air Canada said it planned to temporarily halt operations at Air Canada Rouge, which primarily operates the company’s flights to Mexico and the Caribbean. The service cuts involved temporary layoffs of around 80 employees.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued to crack down on international travel, saying Tuesday that as of Feb. 15, anyone entering Canada through a land border will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

A previous requirement for international travellers to show negative test results, which went into effect on Jan. 7, applied only to air travel. Airlines said they saw an immediate drop in bookings once the requirement was implemented, leading to another round of route cuts and layoffs by Canadian carriers in January.

READ MORE: Air Canada to temporarily cut at least 1,500 jobs, suspend 17 foreign routes

Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dip in kindness meter donations boosted by Vernon councillor
Next story
Canada should consider hosting 2022 Winter Olympics, says Green Leader Annamie Paul

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $213,000 toward her expenses. (Contributed)
Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

More than $213K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

The West Kelowna Shelter Society operates out of the Westbank United Church. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Enough shelter spaces as temperatures dip in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Local advocates say this is thanks to collaboration between various agencies

Simon Rypiak was granted day parole in September 2020. (Contributed)
Former Kelowna pimp released on day parole

Simon Rypiak was convicted in 2019 of running a prostitution ring in Kelowna

Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna ready to back bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

If the bid is accepted, it would mark the fourth time Kelowna has been chosen to host the event

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Seventeen-year-old Chelsea Roszell returned to class Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after suffering a life-threatening stroke in November 2020. (Wendy Mcghghy - Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook)
Vernon teen back in class after life-threatening stroke

‘She is a fighter,’ mom says of daughter on road to recovery

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oliver, pictured here, is opening its doors as an emergency shelter for the ongoing cold snap. (Google Maps)
First cold weather shelters open in Oliver and Osoyoos

Temperatures during the next week are expected to drop as low as -21 C

Penticton police officers deal with double the case load compared to every other B.C. jurisdiction. They are getting burned out and frustrated, said Supt. Brian Hunter to city council Feb. 2, 2021. (Western News file photo)
Drugs, guns, cash and resisting arrest: Two weeks in the life of a Penticton cop

Penticton RCMP detail recent rash of crime, dangerous behavior

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Compost collection bins, similar to these Salmon Arm ones, are the largest cost of a curbside pickup program, which Vernon is hoping to secure with a grant. (File photo)
Compost collection plan ripens in North Okanagan

Household program pushed forward, grant dependent

Adam Blair, who is the general manager and executive professional at Talking Rock Golf Resort near Chase has added president of the PGA of BC to his list of titles. (Submitted)
Talking Rock golf pro Adam Blair named PGA of BC president

Blair already serves as the executive pro and general manager of the renowned course near Chase

Most Read