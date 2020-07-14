An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (Contributed)
Air Canada’s non-stop Kelowna to Toronto flights set to resume August 2
Air Canada halted much of its non-stop routes in March due to COVID-19
Travelers flying with Air Canada from Kelowna to Toronto will no longer have to book a connecting flight as of Aug. 2.
Air Canada was forced to halt all non-stop flights in March as well as a number of other travel routes due to COVID-19.
Beginning Aug. 2, the airline’s schedule is expected to include four weekly flights from Kelowna to Toronto. These non-stop flights include Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing at 10:20 a.m.
All passengers flying out of Kelowna are reminded to wear face masks in all public areas of the airport.
Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
