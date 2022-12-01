The Peachland Community Centre is the district’s only designated public cooling centre during an extreme heat event. (Black Press file photo)

The Peachland Community Centre is the district’s only designated public cooling centre during an extreme heat event. (Black Press file photo)

Air conditioning replacement for Peachland Community Centre ‘critical’

‘If they don’t fund this they are going to have a problem if we have a heat dome’

Peachland district staff is hoping the only designated public cooling centre in the community will earn an equipment replacement grant.

A report to council shows that two 30-year-old HVAC units at the Peachland Community Centre are in need of replacement.

Over the summer, service was required multiple times to troubleshoot the air conditioning system.

“During extreme heat events, the system is even more critical for operating Peachland’s only designated public cooling centre,” said Cory Labrecque, director of community services.

The district has applied to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) for an $82,389 grant to purchase new units, with the district contributing $16,000 to the total cost.

The grant would come from UBCM’s Disaster Risk Reduction/Climate Adaptation fund, while the district’s portion would come from the 2023 capital budget.

There was concern from council about the success of the grant application.

“We do have another climate-related grant that is provided to us every year,” added Labrecque. “It’s essentially something that goes to local governments, in the neighbourhood of $80,000, so that is our backup.”

District CAO Joe Creron told council staff will make their case clear to government.

“We’re going to tell them that if they don’t fund this, they are going to have a problem if we have a heat dome because this is critical infrastructure.”

Staff expect to hear back on the UBCM grant early in the new year.

