Air quality advisory lifted for Central and South Okanagan

The advisory lasted 10 days in relation to the smoke from the nearby Eagle Bluff wildfire

As of Thursday, Central and South Okanagan are no longer under an air quality advisory according to the Government of Canada.

Smoke from the nearby Eagle Bluff wildfire, which is south of Oliver near Gallagher Lake, seems to have dissipated, and with it, the previous 10-day advisory about the area’s air quality. As of 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, the South Okanagan and Central Okanagan are rated at a three on the Air Quality Health Index and residents considered as part of the at-risk population are advised they can enjoy their usual outdoor activities.

The air quality is expected to continue to increase, according to the Government of Canada’s website, with a rating between two and one on the Air Quality Health Index throughout the day Friday.

