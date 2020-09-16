Buildings in West Vancouver, B.C., are obscured due to the heavy smoke in the air Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Heavy smoke and poor air quality have been caused due to the wildfires burning south of the border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

Air quality in British Columbia has improved slightly but an advisory on smoke that drifted north from wildfires in the United States was still in effect on Tuesday.

The advisory was initiated on Sept. 8 for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District because of smoke from fires in Washington and Oregon.

Metro Vancouver says while the air quality did improve slightly, ground-level smoke still remains and it is expected to remain through the week.

It says a change in the weather on Friday may help improve the air quality through the weekend.

A fire at a timber wharf continued to burn in New Westminster on Tuesday after catching fire on Sunday night, which Metro Vancouver says was causing “considerable local smoke.”

Canada Post cancelled delivery services for several parts of British Columbia on Monday because of the wildfire smoke and deliveries remained suspended for some communities on Tuesday including Castlegar, Duncan, the Okanagan Valley, Trail and White Rock.

The corporation said air quality over central and southern B.C. made delivery unsafe for its workers.

It resumed deliveries in other parts of central and southern British Columbia but warned there could be delays. Areas that could see mail delivery today include Courtenay, Cranbrook, parts of Metro Vancouver, Nanaimo, Nelson, Vernon and the Greater Victoria area.

Environment Canada also maintained poor air quality advisories for a large swath of the southern part of the province.

READ MORE: Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

air qualitywildfire smoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic
Next story
Boil water notice downgraded for Lakeview-Rose Valley System

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Legions feel the pandemic pressure

Kelowna and Peachland Legions are doing their best to keep their doors open

Boil water notice downgraded for Lakeview-Rose Valley System

The notice is now downgraded to a water quality advisory, effective immediately

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Annual Okanagan Volunteer Fair goes virtual

Kelowna Community Resources decided to host the event online to keep people safe

Kelowna council moves rezoning for large lakefront development to public hearing

The development is proposed on the site of the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

WATCH: Okanagan youth put film skills to the COVID test

Telus Storyhive and Reel Youth launch videos created during quarantine

Helicopter ball drop fundraiser to support Agur Lake Camp

Event on Nov. 7 will assist barrier-free camp west of Summerland

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Okanagan Historical Society requests action from Summerland

Three heritage projects have been presented to municipality

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Most Read