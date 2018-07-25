Air quality statement issued for Okanagan

An air quality statement has been issued for the South, Central and North Okanagan.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” Environment Canada said. “Watch for updated statements.”

Currently, the Okanagan is under a three, or low risk, Air Quality Health Index rating.

