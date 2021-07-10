Air quality warning issued for smoke in Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

Smoky air blanketed Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. A smoky skies bulletin was also issued that day. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality warning for the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions.

At around 12 p.m. on July 10, it released a smoky skies bulletin that said wildfire smoke will impact the regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Smoke may be widespread in some regions due to many active fires, while smaller fires in some regions may contribute to locally degraded air quality conditions, said Environment Canada.

It added localized precipitation may temporarily alleviate smoke conditions in some areas.

Environment Canada said wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases that can harm your health and precautions should be taken to limit your exposure.

