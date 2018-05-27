Airbnb hosts earning millions in the Okanagan

The Okanagan was among the list of three Canadian wine markets.

Airbnb produced a “Wine Report,” this week featuring a round-up of the strongest wine regions in North America and offered a little insight into how much money is being poured into the valley through short-term rentals.

The Okanagan was among the list of three Canadian wine markets, and the report noted that 125,900 Airbnb guests arrive to the area a year to enjoy “wineries that range from small family-owned operations to large world- class facilities.”

The average Airbnb host charges $141 US a night, amounting to an average yearly income of $4,300 US. The total number of dollars earned in the Okanagan through Airbnb hosting is $16,700,000 US.

READ MORE: AIRBNB RENTALS ON THE RISE IN THE OKANAGAN

The average length of stay in the valley is 2.69 days and the average Airbnb renter hosts for 30 days a year.

Those who are making their way to the Okanagan aren’t necessarily from afar, the report also pointed out.

According to Airbnb’s information, most guests hail from Vancouver. After that it’s Calgary, Edmonton, Surrey and Kelowna.

In addition to the Okanagan, Airbnb listed Prince Edward County and the Niagara peninsula in Ontario as Canada’s strong wine regions.

In the U.S. the strongest regions are, unsurprisingly, on the West Coast —three in California and one in Oregon— according to Airbnb, wine enthusiasts should also check out the blends available from Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, New York’s Finger Lakes, and Texas Hill Country.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.