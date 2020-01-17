Aircraft with mechanical issue safely returns to gate at YLW

An aircraft experiencing mechanical issues safely returned to its gate and offloaded passengers at Kelowna International Airport this morning.
At approximately 9:10 a.m. today, Air Canada flight 8399 departing from Kelowna en route to Vancouver advised YLW air traffic control it had a mechanical issue and required to return to the gate.
Emergency response teams were dispatched to stand by as a safety precaution.
There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.
