Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

Police say the person was seriously injured in the avalanche

A person has been airlifted to Calgary with serious injuries after an avalanche was triggered near Hospital Creek, police say.

Golden-Field RCMP was notified of the avalanche just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

“Back country enthusiasts, be it mechanized or non-mechanized users, are asked to be aware of avalanche and weather condition for their area and to ensure that they check current avalanche conditions at avalanche.ca prior to participating in these outdoor activities,” the news release said.

Previous story
B.C. solicitor general pays Okanagan jail a visit
Next story
UPDATE: Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Update: Power still out for many in West Kelowna

A car accident sheered a power pole and Hydro crews are on scene working on the outage

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan’s pipeline stance

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Family Day switch has opposition

Big White executive vice-president felt it would hurt tourism

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

Royals ground Rockets in weekend opener, teams tied for first

Victoria wins 6-1 in the first of three games in four days against the Rockets

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

Police say the person was seriously injured in the avalanche

B.C. solicitor general pays Okanagan jail a visit

Mike Farnworth said bolstering staffing at the jail, and other jails, is one of his priorities

UPDATE: Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Estimated time of opening is between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.: DriveBC

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

VIDEO: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

Avalanche control continues on Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read