Emergency services are heading to airport after reports of an aircraft with 78 people on board is having issues with is landing gear. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

An airplane with 78 people on board is reportedly circling over Okanagan Lake after having issues with its landing gear.

Emergency services are currently responding to the airport and setting up a command centre

Reports indicate the plane has 30,000 litres of fuel on board.

