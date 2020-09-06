Part of Canada’s land border with the United States is pictured closed at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act, invoked in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 each for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion in the Vancouver area late last month.

She says police found the vehicle and determined the driver and three passengers were in breach of restrictions in place for Americans travelling to and from Alaska through Canada.

Such travellers allowed a reasonable length of time to take the most direct route to their destination, and receive a tag for their rear-view mirror that indicates the date they must leave the country.

Roberts says it appears the four Alaskans weren’t on the most direct path to Washington state, and were staying in B.C. outside the prescribed timeline.

The four travellers were escorted to the Peace Arch border crossing and Roberts says there were no indications they posed a public health risk.

She said similar situations have so far been rare.

“We believe the majority of citizens that are either travelling in B.C. because they’re deemed essential service, or they’re transiting through British Columbia, have been compliant,” Roberts said.

READ MORE: Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

READ MORE: Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

alaskaBritish ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance
Next story
Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Kelowna athlete’s 106-km swim cut short, but funds finish strong

Nick Pelletier set out to traverse full length of Okanagan Lake in support of Youth Concussion Clinic

Swimming Advisory in place for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Bacteria counts in the water have led to the advisory.

Central Okanagan School District welcomes funding help

District will receive initial $4.1 million installment this month for staffing, technology and health safety initiatives

Interior Health prepared for COVID-19 breakouts in schools

Established testing and tracing protocols have already proven effective

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Painted chairs to brighten Okanagan communities

Lake Country community project fills void left by cancelled ArtWalk festival

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size

COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Resort

A guest who recently visited Vernon’s Sparkling Hills Resort tested positive for coronavirus

Most Read