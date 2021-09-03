Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Feb. 25, 2021. Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Feb. 25, 2021. Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta announces $100 gift card as incentive to get fully vaccinated

The province is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is offering $100 gift cards as an incentive for those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to get their shots.

The province is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant and daily caseloads topping 1,000 are threatening the viability of the health system.

More to come …

The Canadian Press

