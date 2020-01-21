The Revelstoke RCMP responded to a fatal truck incident Jan. 20 at around 7:40 p.m. (File photo)

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

A driver from Alberta has died in an accident between his truck and a semi.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 20, the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to the collision approximately 35 km east of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, despite witnesses attempting first aid. The driver of the semi was transported to the Revelstoke hospital with serious neck injuries.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the passenger truck had struck another tractor trailer vehicle approximately 1 km earlier and then went head on into the second tractor trailer,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky in a media release. “Alcohol may have been a factor.”

According to the news release the road conditions were rated as “good winter driving” at the time with temperatures at approximately -5 Celsius with clear roads and excellent visibility.

The highway was closed until the investigation concluded and the vehicles could be removed. It was open again at around 1:30 a.m.

 

