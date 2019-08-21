Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

Police have confirmed that a collision on Highway 97A near Sicamous on Friday, Aug. 16 claimed a man’s life.
Cpl. Mike Halskov of the RCMP Traffic Services Division stated that police responded to the two-vehicle collision at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Aug. 16. The crash claimed the life of an Alberta man in his 30s.
Halskov stated the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Drive BC reported the collision took place near the highway’s intersection with Mara Heights Road, three-kilometres south of Sicamous. The highway was closed as emergency services responded to the collision.
CLOSED – #BCHwy97A – Vehicle incident at Mara Heights Rd south of #Sicamous. Next update time at 8:00 PM, estimated time of re-opening 11:00 PM. For more info check: https://t.co/dBcTOGXzQg
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 17, 2019
