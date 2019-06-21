Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

  • Jun. 21, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

One man is missing after his boat capsized on the Columbia River/Upper Arrow Lakes, south of Revelstoke, Thursday evening.

Air, land and water search is currently on-going.

A witness reported to the RCMP that a boat had capsized on the Columbia River, approximately 20 km south of Revelstoke.

Two adult males, both from Alberta could be heard calling for help. According to a news release from the RCMP both were wearing life jackets and making their way to shore when they got separated.

One male was able to reach the east shore and use his cellphone to provide GPS coordinates.

Search and Rescue volunteers from Revelstoke and Golden, as well as the Revelstoke RCMP were deployed using air, land and water and located the male on the shoreline where he was air-lifted to the Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other male remains missing. He is Caucasian, 35 years old, approximately 220 lbs and was last seen wearing shorts, a green coat and a yellow life jacket.

The small aluminum boat with an outboard motor was located partially submerged further south of the campground along the west shoreline.

The water is described as cold and rough, which is consistent with the conditions that were reported when the incident first happened Thursday evening.

The rough water is believed to have contributed to the boat capsizing.

 

