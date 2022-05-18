Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as UCP leader

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has stepped down as leader of the United Conservative Party.
Kenney received 51.4 per cent support from the party in a leadership vote.
The results were announced online tonight.
More coming …
The Canadian Press
Kenney received 51.4 per cent support from the party in a leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has stepped down as leader of the United Conservative Party.
Kenney received 51.4 per cent support from the party in a leadership vote.
The results were announced online tonight.
More coming …
The Canadian Press
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.