Premier Rachel Notley reiterated that B.C.’s actions on the Trans Mountain pipeline are illegal and must be reversed. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

Alberta to fight Burnaby’s appeal of NEB Trans Mountain approval: Notley

NEB had granted Kinder Morgan permission to work on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said that her province will fight Burnaby’s recent appeal of a National Energy Board decision to allow Trans Mountain work to continue in the city.

At a press conference Monday, Notley said that although the wine boycott may be over for now, she’s not planning to let B.C. continue stalling the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“Later this week, the government of Alberta will intervene in the City of Burnaby’s appeal of the recent NEB decision,” said Notley, adding that Albertan officials are in Ottawa this week to discuss further measures with the federal government.

The pipeline dispute between the neighbouring provinces has gone on since the end of January when Premier John Horgan proposed new restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail, at least until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

Notley retaliated with a boycott of B.C. wine and a suspension of talks about buying B.C. electricity in early February.

The NEB, which had initially approved Trans Mountain in 2016, issued approvals for Kinder Morgan to start work on a tunnel route through Burnaby in mid-February, which Burnaby said it was seeking leave to appeal just two days later.

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan has long been against the pipeline, citing the damage and disruption it would cause his city.

On Feb. 22, Notley dropped the wine ban after Horgan said that his government was preparing a constitutional reference case to demonstrate its right to impose new restrictions on the transport of Alberta crude oil.

Since then, talk about the pipeline had cooled until Notley Monday that not only would Alberta fight Burnaby’s appeal but threatened to bring back the wine ban and institute “other retaliatory measures” if B.C. didn’t stop fighting Trans Mountain.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna names its civic awards finalists
Next story
COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

Just Posted

Sun setting on Stuart Park skating season

Popular Kelowna outdoor skating rink will close for the season this week

Kelowna names its civic awards finalists

17 awards in 12 categories will be handed out April 26 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Kelowna murder trial to start today

Jury selection has started for a Kelowna man accused in a fatal 2016 stabbing.

Kelowna singer-songwriter advances in national competition

Shaedan Hawse is now in the top 100 of CBC’s annual Spotlight competition and vying for top five

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alberta to fight Burnaby’s appeal of NEB Trans Mountain approval: Notley

NEB had granted Kinder Morgan permission to work on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Did you lose a bunch of cash in Home Depot parking lot in Kamloops?

Kamloops Mounties say a significant amount of money was found in the Home Depot parking lot

Hergott: What’s the point of speed traps

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes issue with police speed traps

Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10

Most Read