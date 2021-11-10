Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Province’s active case total now sits at just over 6,000

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is also falling, but is still putting a lot of strain on the health system.

The province recorded 422 new cases of the virus, bringing the active total to just over 6,000.

There are 608 people in hospital with the illness, including 128 in intensive care.

There were eight more deaths, bringing that total to 3,159 since the pandemic began last year.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans they have to download their QR code to show proof of vaccination starting Monday in participating businesses under the restriction exemption program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

Previous story
Coquihalla re-opens after multiple spun out vehicles, jacknifed semis close snowy highway
Next story
Snow continues to fall on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning in effect

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Multiple spun-out vehicles have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions from Merritt to Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
Coquihalla re-opens after multiple spun out vehicles, jacknifed semis close snowy highway

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, a man and woman entered a cannabis store on Lawrence Avenue and demanded money from an employee. (Contributed/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP asking public for information about armed robbery

Ecole Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)
Rumours of lunch-hour fight at Kelowna high school prompt hold and secure