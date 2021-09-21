(Contributed)

Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious crash in Kelowna

Saturday night collision at Springfield and Benvoulin sent three people to hospital

Kelowna Mounties are investigating a serious crash that sent three people to the hospital late Saturday night, Sept. 18.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Springfield and Benvoulin roads in Kelowna.

A truck travelling southbound on Benvoulin allegedly failed to stop at a red light, striking a car headed east on Springfield.

A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries. The 28-year-0ld man was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Another passenger and the driver of the car, both 27-year-old men, were also sent to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“While dealing with the driver (of the truck), the officer noted signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “The breath demand was provided to the man, who was taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment for breath testing.”

The 31-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody pending a court date. The RCMP’s findings will be sent to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge approval.

Mounties urge anybody who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to the police to call the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

