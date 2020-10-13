All accounted for after structure fire at North Okanagan garlic farm

RCMP confirm everyone associated with the property are safe

The Enderby Fire Department battled a structure fire north of the city toward Grindrod off Highway 97A, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An investigation into the cause of a structure fire in Enderby on Sunday is ongoing, RCMP said.

The Enderby Fire Department was called to reports of a structure fire at a garlic farm north of the city toward Grindrod Sunday, Oct. 11, at around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, a tarp-covered structure on the property was fully engulfed in flames. Inside were two recreational vehicles parked side by side according to the property owner and an individual was living in one of them.

Explosions alerted the neighbours to the ongoing situation.

Neighbour Bruce Schartner said he heard “one or two explosions” before rushing over.

“When I was there, there were several more explosions,” Schartner said.

“There is a person that is living there, kind of off the grid, so there are propane tanks and solar panels,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter.

Vetter said emergency responders were not positive if the individual was in the structure at the time of the fire as he reportedly “comes and goes.” Firefighters searched through the debris in an attempt to locate the person.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleksi confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 13, everyone associated to the property has been accounted for and are safe.

“The incident is still under investigation and no criminality is suspected at this point,” Terleski said.

The fire was extinguished around two hours later and Vetter said it was too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Search on for transient resident associated with Enderby structure fire

READ MORE: Vernon police dog sniffs out Enderby man evading arrest

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire