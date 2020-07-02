B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie head for an update of the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, June 30, 2020. (B.C. government)

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

B.C. health officials have declared the province’s only community COVID-19 outbreak over, at an Abbotsford tool manufacturer where follow-up testing has not found any further infection.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said July 2 that the all-clear at New World Technologies means all B.C. community outbreaks are over, after poultry processing, greenhouse and other facilities were affected along with health care centres. There are still five active outbreaks in the health care system, four of them in long-term care facilities in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported that general case counts remained low over the Canada Day period, with 15 new positive tests in the 24 hours up to July 1 and nine more up to July 2. There are 17 people in hospital, two in critical care, and three more people died of coronavirus-related conditions over the two days.

“It is something we should always remember,” Dix said. “We acknowledge them in their grief and we join them in their sorrow.”

Dix said June 29 marked a milestone for the B.C. health ministry, with more than 6,000 emergency room visits recorded for the first time since the beginning of March. It’s the latest indication that people are no longer reluctant to seek medical treatment since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s scheduled surgeries are also rising, after an estimated 30,000 were cancelled or postponed to divert resources to a potential wave of COVID-19 cases.

Henry acknowledged that while most people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. have recovered, there have been long-term effects in some cases, including blood clotting, small strokes, confusion and scarring of lungs.

“What we really hear of most is profound fatigue that takes a long time to get over,” Henry said.

RELATED: Abbotsford hospital outbreak over, new one found

RELATED: B.C. repairs local government emergency orders

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘We have your grandson’ – Princeton seniors scammed out of thousands of dollars
Next story
$24K boost for virtual Camp Winfield amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Finale of seven-week food drive arrives at FreshCo Kelowna

The new grocery store has partnered with the organization for a food drive

‘We need to re-think our systems’: Kelowna mayor on RCMP Southeast Division statement

The RCMP held a news conference on Thursday, July 2 to address concerns in the force

Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the side of the road

Driver walks away after rolling McLaren on Highway 5A

RCMP is looking for witnesses to the crash that happened on Canada Day

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

HERGOTT: The right to resist unlawful arrest

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

‘We have your grandson’ – Princeton seniors scammed out of thousands of dollars

Two elderly Princeton men are saying they were robbed of thousands of… Continue reading

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

Oscar Veneszee, Jr. has worked as an operations program manager at Facebook since 2017

Four people rescued after floating past Penticton’s Skaha Bridge

Elevated water levels prompts safety message from local fire department

Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

The two-vehicle collision took place near Bernie Road on June 26.

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after… Continue reading

Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

The Pure Life bottled water business is being sold to Ice River Springs

Most Read