All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A nearly stationary Pacific front will continue to bring snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass today and tonight, reports Environment Canada.

An additional 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected before snow tapers off late this evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch
Next story
Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Just Posted

Aqua development clears new hurdle

“I recognize the community is divided on this.”

Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Rocky Mountain Fitness donated $5,000 to the Gospel Mission

Imagine Kelowna’s future this week

Four community meetings will take place on the future of the city

Lake Country residents interests lies with roads and a pool

Residents gave their input at the 2018 budget open house Tuesday

Accidents mount as snow falls

Kelowna drivers are having a tough time with worsening conditions

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Most Read