Fruit farmers doing well in the Okanagan

Allegations against RAMA sparks concern

The group of Okanagan Valley activists strive to support “temporary” migrant farmworkers

Allegations that Radical Action with Migrants in Agriculture has been storming local farms have left members confused and concerned about the ‘false information’ circulating about their intentions.

The BC Fruit Grower Association released a newsletter to its membership last week, noting two incidents of threatening or interfering with grower operations have occurred in recent weeks. RAMA is alleged to be behind the incidents according to general manager Glen Lucas of BCFGA.

Related:Okanagan fruit farmers still on alert

“We don’t understand what motivates the radical activist groups,” said Glen Lucas, General Manager of BCFGA. “We are mainly just advising our members, but we are concerned about this group causing problems with their activities.”

In two newsletters released in May the BCFGA warned Okanagan fruit farmers of increasing “radical activist activity” in the valley. However Robyn Bunn with RAMA does not understand where the allegations come from, after checking with members who report not having visited any workers on farms this season.

“None of our RAMA members would impersonate anybody because we don’t feel like that would be good for building trust amongst workers. Why would we go on farm and lie to them about who we are? That doesn’t make any sense to us,” Bunn said.

Related:Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

The group of activists claim they strive to support “temporary” migrant farmworkers in the Okanagan Valley, and offer support systems including rides to appointments, English classes, social events and teach them about their rights while in Canada.

“We are not going on farms to disrupt any information, intent on shutting down any farm operations, absolutely not. We are there to support workers in whatever they need,” said Bunn.

RAMA members do not believe that they are trespassing on property when the visit the “temporary” workers because they are invited by workers that are paying rent to visit and access their services. The group uses the word Radical in their name not as an aggressive term but steer towards the definition of “to grasp from the root, since we are all volunteers, we are a grassroots organization and we are working with farm workers. We don’t see the word radical as being something aggressive.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High water closes parks, boat launches

Just Posted

Allegations against RAMA sparks concern

The group of Okanagan Valley activists strive to support “temporary” migrant farmworkers

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Public warned to stay away from flood protection log booms

Three large booms are being installed to help protect the shore from rising water in Okanagan Lake

Highway 33 hairpin east of Kelowna closed for a week

A piloted detour route will be in place using Goudie Road, alternate route recommended

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Breaking: RCMP raid Okanagan Falls dispensary

The Herbal Green Apothecary opened on Main Street in Okanagan Falls was raided Wednesday

Most Read