A man allegedly grabbed a child and tried to get them to come with him at a Vernon school Oct. 11, 2022. (Morning Star photo illustration)

Alleged attempted child abduction from Vernon school

Man reportedly grabbed kid from elementary field, child fled unharmed

A young child was able to break free and escape a suspicious activity at school Tuesday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a report of an incident involving an individual and a 10-year-old child at Harwood Elementary School Oct. 11 around 2:30 p.m.

Around dismissal time, the student was out on the school field when an unknown individual allegedly approached and grabbed the child by the arm and asked the child to go with them. The child pulled away and made their way home where they told a parent about the incident. The child was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender, older Caucasian male with grey hair wearing a brown shirt with a rip and blue jean overalls.

“Frontline officers immediately responded to the report and conducted extensive patrols for the individual, however, a suspect was not located,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “We’re continuing to conduct neighbourhood canvasses in the area and our school resource officer is engaged and working alongside our partners at SD22 (Vernon School District) to ensure the safety of our students.”

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about this incident, is asked to contact police at 250-545-7171.

