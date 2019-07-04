Giffen Nyren is set to enter a guilty plea on July 23

Alleged baby-snatcher to plead guilty in Kelowna

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren will appear in court on July 23

The man who allegedly tried to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms before jumping into Okanagan Lake and stripping off all his clothes intends to enter a guilty plea in court this month.

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, has undergone an assessment of his mental state and appeared in a Kelowna Provincial court room on Wednesday.

The former B.C. hockey player is charged with one count of assault and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

READ MORE: Alleged baby-snatcher sent for psych assessment

He will appear in court on July 23, where he intends to plead guilty to both charges.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

He played for American teams and the University of Calgary between 2010 and 2017 before heading to France for the last few seasons.

The baby Nyren allegedly tried to take from the mother was not injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 exotic cats seized from ‘horrific’ conditions near Kamloops
Next story
Firefighters respond to small grass fire on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

Just Posted

Cherry season in the Okanagan takes a hit, farmers try to stay positive

Due to the recent rainfall, cherries across the valley are splitting

Locals excel at Okanagan tennis tournament

Lake Country’s Antonio Braz won his division at the 106th Annual Canada Day tournament

More meter beaters on the lose in Kelowna

It’s estimated 85 parking meters were broken over Canada Day weekend

Downtown Kelowna to feature new art market this summer

The Kelowna Art Market will run in July and August every Thursday and Friday starting this weekend

A young Kelownian’s fatal overdose inspires community-service award

Jake Langille was fun, smart, passionate and loyal

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Okanagan owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

One year anniversary of missing Okanagan man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Summerland street banner designs shown

Five artists will have their banner designs displayed around the community

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre will be recognized

Names of community donors are no longer displayed at facility

Okanagan football foursome named to Team B.C.

Quartet will try to help province win Football Canada Cup U18 championship for first time

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Most Read