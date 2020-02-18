William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Alleged drunk driver has licence suspended following Kelowna bridge crash

The 31-year-old Calgary man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

West Kelowna RCMP has suspended the licence of an Alberta man following a Sunday evening crash on the William R. Bennett Bridge in which he is believed to have been drunk.

Just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the William Bennett Bridge. Emergency crews responded to the scene where they discovered a black pickup that had struck the barricades on the bridge and gone over the embankment, landing on its side.

Interactions with the driver prompted officers to issue a roadside breath test, which the man failed.

The 31-year-old Calgary man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition from driving a motor vehicle. He was medically assessed at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services and appeared relatively uninjured. His vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded.

If you witnessed this traffic incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

