Alleged Edmonton fraudster nabbed in Lake Country

Bookkeeper Megan Weistra, 27, was arrested and has been charged with fraud

An Edmonton bookkeeper has been charged with fraud after being arrested in Lake Country.

The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 27-year-old woman with fraud after a realty and property management business suffered losses of approximately $275,000, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release.

In June 2015, police received a report from a local business regarding an alleged fraud. Between December 2014 and June 2015, the accused reportedly used knowledge obtained from her position as a bookkeeper at the business to intercept monthly rent payments sent via Interac e-transfer to the company account, then transferred the funds to her personal account, the release said.

Following a thorough investigation by the EPS Fraud Investigations Unit, Megan Weistra, 27, was arrested July 3, by Kelowna RCMP while in the district and has been charged with fraud over $5,000, producing a false document and breach of probation order, the release said.

Police believe Weistra may have defrauded other organizations and are releasing her photo to encourage any additional complainants to come forward. Weistra may also be known as Megan O’Gorman, the release said.

