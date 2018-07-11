Edmonton Police Services

Alleged Edmonton fraudster nabbed in Lake Country

Bookkeeper Megan Weistra, 27, was arrested and has been charged with fraud

An Edmonton bookkeeper has been charged with fraud after being arrested in Lake Country.

The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 27-year-old woman with fraud after a realty and property management business suffered losses of approximately $275,000, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release.

In June 2015, police received a report from a local business regarding an alleged fraud. Between December 2014 and June 2015, the accused reportedly used knowledge obtained from her position as a bookkeeper at the business to intercept monthly rent payments sent via Interac e-transfer to the company account, then transferred the funds to her personal account, the release said.

Following a thorough investigation by the EPS Fraud Investigations Unit, Megan Weistra, 27, was arrested July 3, by Kelowna RCMP while in the district and has been charged with fraud over $5,000, producing a false document and breach of probation order, the release said.

Police believe Weistra may have defrauded other organizations and are releasing her photo to encourage any additional complainants to come forward. Weistra may also be known as Megan O’Gorman, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Career College cuts courses after homeless shelter remains in Kelowna
Next story
Dilworth Drive closes for Okanagan Rail Trail construction

Just Posted

Your comments on how Vancouver Career College cut its courses due to a homeless shelter

The college listed safety concerns for its students as a reason for closure

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

West Kelowna soccer dome design revealed

The dome will be a permanent sports fixture

Work to join Kelowna water systems underway

First phase of work to link the city and South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s systems starts

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

Most Read