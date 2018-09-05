Alleged impaired driver speeds through Kelowna school zone

RCMP warn drivers to slow down in school zones with class back in session

Outside Rutland Elementary School Wednesday morning, drivers were quick to obey the 30 kilometre an hour speed zone.

RCMP and traffic safety officers lined Webster Road with speed clocks and stop signs, asking traffic to slow down as children made their way to school.

However, at a different school zone in the city, with RCMP still present, a driver was pulled over for speeding and is alleged to have been intoxicated.

RELATED: B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey police deal with impaired drivers at all times of the day not just at night, which is a serious concern now school is back in session.

“A motorist caught going over the posted speed limit could face a minimum fine of $196 and three driver penalty points and depending on the speed they are travelling that could go up in excess of $368 and their vehicle impounded as well,” said O’Donaghey.

The alleged impaired driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition from driving for 90 days.

“His vehicle was removed from the roadway and he was also ticketed under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act for having no insurance on his vehicle and for failing to produce his drivers licence,” said O’Donaghey.

RELATED: Central Okanagan students are back in school, drivers reminded to slow down

With school back in session another concern to police and parents, is the issue of children not paying attention to traffic as they get excited about returning to class.

“They are not necessarily thinking about the risks or safety hazards around them,” said O’Donaghey. “A lot of these kids have most likely indoors for much of the summer because of much of the heavy smoke that we experienced here in the Okanagan. So, a lot of these drivers are not necessarily use to sharing the roadway with so many pedestrians, so it is something to be aware of. There are more cyclists, more pedestrians and a lot more kids using the school buses.”

If a member of the public witnesses a traffic violation or issue, especially in a school zone, O’Donaghey said a police report can be made to the non-emergency line in Kelowna that number is 250-762-3300.

