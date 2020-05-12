Alleged impaired driver travels wrong way down West Kelowna street

The man was taken back to the detachment where he provided two breath samples

A 24-year-old man is without his vehicle and facing a driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, after allegedly drinking and driving early Saturday morning.

West Kelowna RCMP stopped a vehicle going the wrong way down Main Street about 12:30 a.m., May 9.

According to West Kelowna RCMP Detachment Commander, the man was taken back to the detachment where he provided two breath samples, both of which were more than twice the legal limit.

The Kelowna man did not hold a valid B.C. Driver’s License and was also found to be in violation of a court order at the time of his arrest.

“Impaired drivers can be apprehended anywhere, anytime,” warned S/Sgt. Dixon. “We are patrolling our communities day and night to keep everyone safe.”

