John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder as a result of the incidents that occurred on April 15. (Jordyn Thomson — Western News)

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

Brittain will return to court in January to schedule a trial date

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain appeared in court via video on Monday, Dec. 9, and opted to proceed straight to trial.

Paul McMurray, council to Brittain, explained that they no longer intended to proceed with preliminary inquiry, and consented to the new order to stand trial by judge and jury.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that took the lives of Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter.

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry dates set for John Brittain

Brittain’s case will be brought back to court in Penticton on Jan. 27, 2020, where a trial date will be scheduled.

For most indictable offences, the accused has a right to conduct or waive a preliminary hearing prior to a trial. In this case, Brittain waived this right, and chose to proceed straight to an appearance in Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

