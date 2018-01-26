Alleged pimp’s trial scheduled for later in the year

A Kelowna man facing a long list of charges related to an alleged pimping operation will be back in court next month to finalize his trial date.

Simon Rypiak, 33, has been charged with procuring a person to have sexual intercourse, material benefit from sexual services, assault and Procuring a person under 18 years old to have sexual intercourse among other things.

READ MORE: CHARGES SPAN SEVERAL POLICING JURISDICTIONS

The court heard the Crown’s case against Rypiak during a preliminary inquiry held in November 2017 and it was decided that there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial, expected to be held late this year.

An investigation into the activities of Rypiak started in September of 2015 has led to a number of alleged victims being identified by police, across several policing jurisdictions in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and as far away as Quebec.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.