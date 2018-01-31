Alleged shotgun toting man arrested

Two people have been taken into police custody after a report of a man being armed with a shotgun.

Two people have been taken into police custody after a report of a man entering an apartment building armed with a shotgun.

Kelowna RCMP were calledat approximately 4:15 p.m. Jan. 30 to an apartment building at 1441 Sutherland Avenue where a witness observed a man entering into the building holding a shotgun.

Kelowna RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team immediately attended the location and contained the area for the public’s safety. Officers were then directed to one of the units in the apartment building and a man and woman were subsequently taken into custody.

“RCMP were investigating a weapons complaint which led officers to one of the units inside the apartment building.” Stated Const. Lesley Smith, in a press release.

“Two occupants located in the unit were safely taken into police custody. Officers located a shotgun at that location and their investigation is still ongoing pending the execution of a search warrant“.

The man and woman who lived at the residence remain in police custody and are facing possible charges pending the outcome of this investigation.

Previous story
VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse
Next story
More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Just Posted

Alleged shotgun toting man arrested

Two people have been taken into police custody after a report of a man being armed with a shotgun.

Let’s Talk money for Foundry Kelowna

Bell’s Let’s Talk Community Fund gives Kelowna mental health facility for youth $17,000

School district plans continue for grade reconfiguration

A report will be presented during tonight’s Central Okanagan Public Schools board meeting

Peachland council holds off on making OCP amendments

After a three-hour public hearing over a contentious development, council is absorbing the comments

Dog licence renewal time in Central Okanagan

Dog owners reminded to renew licences or face hefty fines

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Armstrong man found guilty of cruelty to animals has appeal dismissed

Gary Roberts’ animal cruelty conviction remains after appeal hearing

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

B.C. senior care improving, but most far below staffing target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care hours standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Theatre Review: King’s tale more than meets the eye

Arts Club Theatre Company’s Misery, based on the novel by Stephen King, a worthy adaptation

Most Read