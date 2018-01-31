Alleged shotgun toting man arrested

Two people have been taken into police custody after a report of a man being armed with a shotgun.

Kelowna RCMP were calledat approximately 4:15 p.m. Jan. 30 to an apartment building at 1441 Sutherland Avenue where a witness observed a man entering into the building holding a shotgun.

Kelowna RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team immediately attended the location and contained the area for the public’s safety. Officers were then directed to one of the units in the apartment building and a man and woman were subsequently taken into custody.

“RCMP were investigating a weapons complaint which led officers to one of the units inside the apartment building.” Stated Const. Lesley Smith, in a press release.

“Two occupants located in the unit were safely taken into police custody. Officers located a shotgun at that location and their investigation is still ongoing pending the execution of a search warrant“.

The man and woman who lived at the residence remain in police custody and are facing possible charges pending the outcome of this investigation.