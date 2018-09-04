Alleged thief nabbed in stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

An auto theft suspect was nabbed by police Monday after a general duty officer stopped to check on the well-being of a man seen slumped over behind the wheel of a motor vehicle parked in West Kelowna.

On Sept. 3, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a general duty officer had been patrolling in the area of the 3400 block of Old Okanagan Highway, on an unrelated matter, when she observed a male slumped over inside a silver Honda Civic, according to the RCMP in a news release.

While checking on the individual’s well-being the officer quickly learned that the vehicle had been reported, less than an hour earlier, to the Kelowna RCMP as stolen. The vehicle had been taken overnight from a Sutherland Avenue address, the release said.

“Our officer managed to arrest the male without incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “After positively identifying the individual, she also discovered that he was wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest and in breach of his Probation order.”

The 38-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody and faces potential charges. He was expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts today.

