Robert Riley Saunders. (Contributed)

Robert Riley Saunders. (Contributed)

Ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids faces COVID Kelowna court delays

Robert Riley Saunders’ first court appearance has been delayed due to a ‘COVID-related issue’

The legal proceedings against former Kelowna social worker Robert Riley Saunders have hit another snag, facing delays due to a COVID-19 related issue.

After years of investigation, Saunders was arrested last week and charged with 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, one count of breach of trust and one count of uttering a forged document.

His first appearance in court was scheduled yesterday, however, this did not take place. The BC Prosecution Service cites a “COVID-related issue” as the cause for the delay.

“In the meantime, efforts are being made to address bail issues,” said Crown communications counsel Dan McLaughlin, adding those issues will be discussed in a Dec. 18 appearance.

It’s alleged Saunders had moved children in government care from stable homes in order to make them eligible for financial benefits from the province, before stealing those government funds.

Aside from criminal charges, Saunders – as well as the ministry – are also at the centre of a class-action lawsuit led by former youth in care in B.C.

Statements of claim accuse Saunders of stealing the funds deposited into accounts of those youth, leaving the foster children homeless and subject to physical and sexual abuse, as well as vulnerable to addiction.

In October, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alan Ross approved a settlement for more than 100 people.

The notice of settlement says each member will get a basic $25,000 payment and those who are Indigenous will get an additional $44,000.

Further damages could be paid to those who experienced homelessness, psychological harm, sexual exploitation, injury, or whose education was delayed, the settlement says.

Saunders was hired by the ministry in 1996 and transferred to Kelowna in 2001. He was fired in 2018.

READ MORE: First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of Kelowna social worker

READ MORE: Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster children

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community
Next story
RCMP investigating theft of puppy from Lake Country home

Just Posted

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

Robert Riley Saunders. (Contributed)
Ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids faces COVID Kelowna court delays

Robert Riley Saunders’ first court appearance has been delayed due to a ‘COVID-related issue’

Dash, a long-haired Chihuahua, was stolen from a Lake Country home on Dec. 10. (Facebook)
RCMP investigating theft of puppy from Lake Country home

“The kids are absolutely devastated,” states Okanagan mother after children’s dog stolen

(AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

According to SD23, individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams

Rider Express plans to expand to a new bus route adding a southerly route through the Okanagan to their Highway 1 service. (Rider Express Photo)
Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route

Route between Salmon Arm and Penticton being reviewed by the Passenger Transportation Board

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

Bid on an apple pie and support the Central Okanagan Food Bank this month. (Jon Adrian photo)
Straight from DeHart

Max wants you to buy her pies

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines launching new route between Penticton and Vancouver

Air Canada previously announced they would be ending their service of the route indefinitely

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, was subject of a Vernon police manhunt that descended on a residence on Brooks Lane off of Okanagan Landing Drive, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was wanted Canada-wide for suspension of his day parole. (Facebook)
Man wanted Canada wide arrested in Westside Road action

Robert Heltman, wanted on federal charges, was arrested along with Dustin Heltman after vehicle fled from police

The Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of its students have returned to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Students commended for keeping COVID-19 cases low in North Okanagan schools

Five confirmed cases in the school district since September 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Most Read