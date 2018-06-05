Alleged violent offender arrested in Kelowna

Russell Dale McDermid remains in custody

An alleged violent offender remains in custody after being found by Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP located and arrested Russell Dale McDermid who was wanted for numerous violent offences, according to an RCMP news release.

On June 4, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP attended a residence on Findlay Road and arrested McDermid. He was taken into police custody without incident. The RCMP was notified of McDermid’s location by a tip from the public, the release said.

McDermid was wanted for several offences including: assault, mischief, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, criminal harassment, sexual assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

“The Kelowna RCMP were able to locate a wanted violent criminal and put him behind bars due to the information provided by the public,” said Cst. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP. “This is a prime example of how our community works together as a team. If you share the information, we will make the arrest and together we will make our community safe.”

McDermid remains in police custody is scheduled to attend court this morning at the Kelowna Law Courts.


