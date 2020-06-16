Allegedly impaired driver removed from Kelowna roads

The man provided two breath samples to RCMP, both of which were more than three times the legal limit

The Kelowna RCMP removed an allegedly drunk driver from the road on Wednesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of a blue Dodge Ram driving erratically on Harvey Avenue.

The officer stopped the man a short time later on Buckland Avenue. Noting signs of alcohol consumption while dealing with the driver, the officer took him back to the detachment to provide a breath sample.

The driver, a 24-year-old Kelowna man, provided two breath samples, both of which were more than three times the legal limit.

The man was released from custody pending a court date and the vehicle was impounded.

The circumstances will be forwarded to the Crown for review.

