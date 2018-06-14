Allergy sufferers in Kelowna beware

Summer pollen is now in the air

Allergy sufferers beware, pine and fresh cut grass are in the air.

According to Aerbology Research Laboratories A lot of the spring allergens, birch, alder and cedar those are almost over, as the summer alergens such as pine, grass and mustard weeds levels start to rise.

”The three major allergens to look out for are pine, mustard weeds and freshly cut grass. Although we have not seen a rise in allergens in Kelowna this year,” Dawn Jurgens, director, operations and quality management at Aerbology Research Laboratories said.

For more information on pollen forecasts you can check the Weather Network or download the Allergy Sufferers App by Aerbology Research Laboratories.

